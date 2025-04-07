Sokoto Commissioner Welcomes Ex-PDP Chairperson To APC

Share

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dadi Adare (Dallatun Gobir), on Monday formally welcomed Amina Yalo, the former Chairperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amina Yalo, also a former PDP councillor from Sabon Birni Ward, cited her commitment to the success of the APC at both the Local and State levels as her reason for defecting.

She expressed strong support for the State Governor’s nine-point agenda and extended her gratitude to Commissioner Adare for the warm reception.

Yalo pledged her full cooperation in advancing the goals of the administration across Sokoto State.

Her defection aligns with the Governor’s ongoing initiatives focused on women and youth empowerment through skills acquisition and training, improving access to affordable food, and enhancing the welfare of low-income earners.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

