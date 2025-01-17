Sokoto Commissioner Pledges To Improve Education Standards

Share

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Isa Muhammad Maishanu, has pledged to elevate the standards of education in the state.

Prof. Maishanu stated this on Friday, January 17 when he held a meeting with the management and entire staff of the ministry.

The meeting, which took place at the ministry’s headquarters, focused on fostering collaboration and advancing the ministry’s mission in line with global standards.

In his remarks, Professor Maishanu urged the management team and staff to support his administration in achieving the ministry’s objectives.

He emphasized the need for collective efforts to propel the ministry forward and expressed his commitment to creating new departments to address existing gaps.

He noted that this initiative aligns with practices in other states and is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Bello Sodangi, facilitated the introduction of all directors and departmental heads, as well as other members of staff.

A statement issued by the image maker of the ministry, Ibrahim Iya further stated that during the meeting each director presented their department and outlined their responsibilities.

They collectively pledged their support and cooperation to the Honourable Commissioner, reiterating their shared commitment to improving the educational sector in Sokoto State.

Professor Isa Maishanu assured the staff of his inclusive approach to leadership, stating his intention to carry everyone along in the journey towards achieving excellence in higher education.

The meeting was well-attended, with all directors and supporting staff present.

The session ended on a positive note, with a collective resolve to elevate the ministry’s performance to meet global standards.

