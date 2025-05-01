Sokoto Commences Free Eye Treatment For Vulnerable Residents

Share

The Sokoto State Government has commenced free cataract and glaucoma extraction surgeries for vulnerable residents across the State.

State Commissioner for Health, Faruku Umar Abubakar Wurno, made this known at the flag-off ceremony of 100 free cataract extraction surgeries, sponsored by the State government in collaboration with the NNPC Foundation.

Wurno stated that the initiative is part of the State government’s efforts to eradicate cataract and glaucoma among the population.

He revealed that about 200 patients suffering from eye-related ailments are expected to benefit from the programme.

According to him, the free cataract extraction surgeries will cover 100 beneficiaries from the Sokoto East Senatorial District, with Wurno General Hospital serving as the treatment center.

Similarly, another 100 beneficiaries from Sokoto Central and West Senatorial Districts will be treated at the Specialist Hospital in Sokoto.

He encouraged residents suffering from such conditions to take advantage of the free programme for their well-being.

Wurno also reaffirmed the state Ministry of Health’s willingness to collaborate with any organization seeking to contribute to the development of the health sector in Sokoto State.

In her remarks, the representative of the NNPC Foundation, Zainab Tahir Umar, said the cataract extraction surgeries are part of the Foundation’s corporate social responsibility aimed at reducing preventable ailments in society.

Other speakers at the event included the Project Manager of the State Eye Care Programme, Nasir Umar Yabo; the District Head of Wurno, Kabiru Chigari Alhassan, represented by his secretary, Mua’azu Shehu; and the State Project Manager of the IMPACT Project, Bello Ahmad.

The event was attended by directors from the Ministry of Health, officials of its parastatals, and representatives from the NNPC Foundation, among others.

