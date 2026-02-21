Sokoto Cleric Escapes Suspected Assassination Attempt

A prominent Islamic cleric in Sokoto State, Sheikh Bashir Sani Ahmad Sokoto, has narrowly escaped what appears to be an assassination attempt at his residence in Sokoto on the first day of Ramadan 1447AH.

The cleric confirmed that unidentified individuals stormed his Gwiwa residence around sunset, causing panic in the area. Video clips circulating on social media show a tense atmosphere, although no casualties were recorded. Sheikh Bashir disclosed that this was the third time he had been targeted by suspected assailants.

Speaking in a video posted on his Facebook page, he alleged that unknown persons had been trailing him with the intention of killing him. “They might be seeking my soul. If that’s the case, the hunters have made a mistake.

“If they are ready, they should come and kill me, but they should be well-prepared,” he declared. Despite the threat, the cleric maintained a defiant stance, insisting he was not afraid of death and that his fate rests in the hands of Allah.

He warned those allegedly behind the attack that they were not working in the interest of Sokoto State and hinted that he could expose “secrets” if pushed further.

Sheikh Bashir emphasised that he has spent years teaching Qur’an and Hadith in Sokoto without insulting or attacking anyone, noting that his followers are drawn to his teachings.