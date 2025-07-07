Sokoto Clergy Calls For Increased Funding Of Islamiyya Schools

Stakeholders in Islamic education have renewed calls for the Sokoto State Government to increase financial support for Islamiyya schools, citing the urgent need to improve academic performance and strengthen Islamic learning across the state.

The appeal was made by Malam Sunusi Kaura, Chairman of Amirul Mu’minina Muh’d Bello Qur’anic and General Studies, during the 5th Qur’anic graduation ceremony held on Sunday at the school premises in Nakasarin Ardo. The event also celebrated the graduation of 101 students.

Kaura revealed that since the school’s founding on November 28, 2004, it has received minimal support from the State Arabic and Islamic Education Board, initially pegged at just N2,000 monthly. Though this was later increased to N5,000, the amount remains grossly insufficient, especially after the board withdrew two teachers who were initially assigned to the school.

“The current support is not enough to sustain even two teachers. We now have 16 teachers, but we continue to face challenges, including inadequate teaching materials and poor infrastructure,” Kaura said.

The call for enhanced funding was echoed by Dr. Larai Aliyu Tambuwal, Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, who emphasized the community’s role in supporting the less privileged.

“We must foster a culture of sponsoring orphanages and vulnerable children to complement government efforts and expand access to quality education,” she said.

“I graduated from a Qur’anic school at the age of 12, and the knowledge I gained continues to shape how I teach and raise my children today.”

In his lecture, Imam Gidan Dahala stressed the importance of enrolling children in Islamiyya schools, monitoring their academic growth, and contributing to the development of these institutions.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Comrade Usman Muhammad Binji, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, who presented certificates and prizes to the graduands.

The ceremony highlighted both the achievements and ongoing struggles of Qur’anic education in Sokoto, as education advocates push for increased investment to preserve and promote Islamic learning in the state.