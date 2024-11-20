Sokoto Cholera Cases: 25 Die, 1,160 Cases Treated — Director

Share

No fewer than 1,160 patients have been treated, as 25 persons die in gastroenteritis-related cases from January till date across 18 local government areas of Sokoto State.

The Director, Public Health in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr Abdulganiyu Yusuf, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Sokoto, said 23 of the deaths occurred at home, while three patients died in health centres.

He added that the ministry ensured adequate response from its epidemiology centre by utilising the drugs and consumables provided by the state government.

He explained that cases of gastroenteritis, traditionally referred to as cholera, were being managed in hospitals and primary healthcare centres at different locations, while the health centres were supplied adequate drugs.

The director noted that during outbreaks, the ministry ensured surveillance, active cases search and social mobilisation to promptly manage identified cases.

He said deaths and other cases were traced by obtaining line lists, as cholera is only confirmed through laboratory test. He, however, added that most patients underwent diarrhoea and lost weight at home before going to health centre for treatment.

Yusuf said the cases were heightened during rainfall and at present, subsided with 15 cases being managed, comprising seven in Sokoto North, six in Silame and two cases in Kware local government areas, totalling 15 as quoted by the state’s commissioner for health.

