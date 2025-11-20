Sokoto Calls On NEITI Executive Secretary To Ensure Credible Stewardship

Residents of Sokoto State have expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of Musa Sarkin Adar as the new Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

In a statement, Aminu Umar Gada (Ajiyan Gada) described the appointment as “a bold, inspiring, and well-deserved national recognition” for a man widely regarded for integrity, discipline, and unwavering commitment to national development.

Supporters commended President Tinubu for assigning the sensitive role to Sarkin Adar, noting his proven competence, foresight, and leadership qualities.

They expressed confidence that his stewardship would usher in renewed credibility and a strengthened operational culture at NEITI.

Gada urged the new Executive Secretary to approach the assignment with courage, clarity, and a deep sense of responsibility, assuring him of Sokoto’s full support.

He reaffirmed the people’s gratitude to President Tinubu and their commitment to supporting the administration’s reform agenda and Sarkin Adar’s success.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed NEITI chief paid a courtesy visit to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko. During the visit, Senator Wamakko advised him to prioritise honesty, commitment, and patriotism in the discharge of his duties.

Adar thanked Tinubu for the trust reposed in him and acknowledged Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s support.

He also expressed appreciation to Senator Wamakko for his mentorship, pledging to execute his responsibilities diligently and meet the expectations of the President.