Sokoto Budget Director Wins Public Administrator Award

The Director of Budget at the Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Buhari Umar, has been named the 2024 Most Outstanding Public Administrator of the Year by Champion Newspapers.

The prestigious award, announced this week, honours Umar’s exceptional leadership in public finance management, transparency, and policy execution—recognizing him as one of Nigeria’s leading figures in modern public sector governance.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayana, described the award as a “well-earned tribute to a man who has made excellence his standard and service his calling.”

“Under Umar’s stewardship, Sokoto State’s budgeting process has undergone a significant transformation—aligning fiscal strategies with development goals and improving socio-economic outcomes across the state. Known for his discipline and analytical depth, Umar has consistently championed prudent resource allocation and transparency in public expenditure,” Zayana noted.

“His name now stands tall among the giants who have reshaped the story of public service in Nigeria.”

A Fellow of the Les Aspin Center for Governance and Anti-Corruption in Washington, D.C., USA, Umar is widely respected for his visionary approach to participatory governance and people-centred policy design. He has earned a reputation for remaining calm under pressure while consistently delivering measurable results.

His recognition by Champion Newspapers comes at a time when state governments across Nigeria are under growing pressure to improve financial accountability and deliver inclusive growth. Observers have noted that Umar’s work in Sokoto could serve as a model for other states aiming to reform their budgeting systems and better align with national development goals.

The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning joined other stakeholders in congratulating Umar, describing him as “a shining star, a tireless reformer, and an enduring symbol of what it means to serve with honour and integrity.”

The ministry also expressed confidence in his continued contributions to sustainable development in Sokoto and across Nigeria.

