Sokoto Budget Commissioner Pledges To Revamp Bureau Of Statistics

…Calls for Staff Re-Strategizing to Achieve Full Potential

Sokoto State’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, has urged staff of the State Bureau of Statistics to be more proactive in justifying their duties.

He made this call while declaring open a two-day orientation workshop for the staff, organized by the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Dr Zayyana emphasized the importance of reliable data in policy formulation and success, highlighting the vital role of the bureau in collecting, compiling, interpreting, analyzing, and disseminating data on the state’s social and economic situation.

He stressed the need for teamwork, commitment, and updating collected data to reflect reality, ultimately benefiting decision-makers, planners, and researchers.

The workshop aimed to acquaint participants with their primary responsibilities, ensuring quality and improved statistical standards.

Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, overseer of the State Bureau of Statistics, encouraged participants to be attentive, ask questions, and strive for excellence.

The State Coordinator of the National Bureau of Statistics, Alhaji Sa’idu Saleh, expressed optimism about the knowledge gained during the workshop, assuring collaboration between the National Bureau of Statistics and the Sokoto State Bureau of Statistics.

The Commissioner’s efforts to revive the State Bureau of Statistics received praise from various stakeholders, including the Sokoto State Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, Comrade Bello Gwadabawa, and the Co-chairman of the Open Government Partnership, represented by Safiya Abdullahi.

