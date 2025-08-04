Sokoto: BUA Cement Trains 60 Host Community Youths On Heavy-Duty Machinery

BUA Cement has launched a Host Community Empowerment Programme aimed at providing training and certification for 60 graduates from its host communities in the operation of heavy-duty machinery.

In his remarks, the Managing Director/CEO of BUA Cement, including the Sokoto plant, Yusuf Halliru Binji, said the programme is designed to empower local youth by equipping them with employable skills in heavy-duty machine operation, including driving, repairing, and maintaining excavators and tippers.

Binji, represented at the occasion by the Plant Director, Engr. Aminu Bashir stated that the six-month training includes comprehensive instruction and certification in heavy-duty machine operations.

He added that the graduates are expected to gain employment either with BUA Cement or other organisations of their choice. Those employed by the company will receive a monthly allowance of ₦150,000.

The programme is exclusively for youth from the host community. In the past, BUA had many job openings, but youth from host communities were unable to take advantage of them due to a lack of prerequisite skills.

“As management, we think it’s nice to come up with a home-grown programme where youth from the surrounding communities will be trained in lifetime career opportunities,”

“The youth will be trained in operating heavy earth-moving equipment so that they will have the prerequisite skills needed for employment.”

BUA will not retain all the trainees, especially if, after the programme, participants have the chance or decide to work elsewhere.

However, if a trainee is found worthy in terms of learning and character, BUA can engage such a person.

The company has a provision to engage competent participants after the training.

Speakers at the event described the initiative as a rare opportunity for participants to acquire valuable skills and secure meaningful employment in today’s competitive job market.

Attahiru Ladan, one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to BUA Cement for what he described as a life-transforming initiative, praising the impact of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts on its host communities.