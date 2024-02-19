Sokoto Border Communities Support Customs To Foils Smuggling Of 15 Trucks Of Grains

Residents’ Communities along Illela to Niger Republic borders have supported the operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to block the smuggling of 15 trucks loaded with foodstuffs to the neighbouring Niger Republic.

The decision of the communities may be unconnected with the recent public outcry on the incessant smuggling of rice and other grains outside Nigeria for exorbitant profits.

The Sokoto/Zanfara Area Command of the NCS stated this while announcing the interception of grains consignment along Sokoto to Niger Republic road.

The NCS Command spoke person Superintendent of Customs (SP), Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, said the operatives acted on credible and intelligence information on the smuggled consignments.

Tsafe acknowledges the support of the communities which resulted in the successful operations of curtailing illegal foodstuffs across borders.

He noted that the action may GI along to sanitise prices of food items.

The Sokoto Communities are now helping and supporting the efforts of the Nigeria customs officials with necessary information especially in the fight against food insecurity.

The owners of the grains according to him were taking advantage of the existing porous borders to smuggle foodstuffs and other crimes.

The alleged smugglers were in the habit of deceiving the Security operatives while conducting a stop and search along the Sokoto/ Illela border town road saying the grains were meant for Illela and other towns along the border communities.

“The grains consignment is beyond human comprehension and customs suspects a foul play while interrogating the trucks drivers”.

Tsafe further stated that the suspected vehicles are presently in the custody of the command for further investigation and necessary actions.

While assuring that the area command will not relent in its effort toward ensuring its mandate of securing the borders in its area of operation, especially in the fight against smuggling and economic sabotage.