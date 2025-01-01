Sokoto Bombing: Twists And Turns Of Caging Insurgency, Safeguarding Lives

Share

The recent unfortunate bombing in Sokoto State by military jets has raised concerns about civilian safety and the effectiveness of military operations against terrorist groups like Lakurawa.

The Nigerian Army has responded to allegations that its jets bombed civilian structures that killed 10 people in Gidan Bisa and Runtuwa villages of Silame Local Government Area of the state.

The military disclosed that all military operations are conducted following rigorous intelligence gathering and reconnaissance missions.

According to the Nigerian Army, the targets struck in the Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa areas were confirmed to be associated with the Lakurawa terrorist group, justifying the military’s action.

The incident occurred on a Wednesday morning when two military fighter jets dropped bombs in the village, leaving 10 villagers and many livestock dead while some sustained injuries.

The jets were on a mission to eliminate armed groups terrorising the Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger states’ axis but were alleged to have mistakenly bombed innocent people while carrying out their operation against the non-state actors.

In a statement, the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma clarified reports on the jet strike, stressing the importance of relying on confirmed information to prevent misinformation and unnecessary panic.

“The public is urged to exercise caution when sharing unverified claims, especially in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry,” noted the task force.

Concerns

The incident has sparked concerns about the military’s tactics and the need for greater accountability. While the Army has justified its actions, the incident highlights the complexities of military operations in conflict zones.

The Chief of Defence, General Christopher Musa, has addressed the incident noting that the military takes all necessary precautions to avoid mistakes, but when they do occur, investigations are conducted to prevent future recurrences.

He noted that the military has video evidence of the incident, which confirms the presence of criminals in the area. General Musa warned that individuals who harbour or support bandits become legitimate targets. He urged Nigerians not to support bandits in any form, emphasising the importance of collective responsibility in combating terrorism.

Governor’s reaction

A funeral prayer was recently conducted for the deceased with the Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, Senator Aliyu Magarakarda Wamakko and Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, a minister, among others headlining the session.

Speaking at the event, Aliyu described the incident as unfortunate and an act of destiny. He acknowledged that the military has successfully raided several criminal hideouts in the state, but considered this incident a mistake.

The governor assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the mistake and prevent similar incidents in the future. He also offered prayers for the deceased and their families, seeking forgiveness and strength during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, announced a donation of N20 million and 100 bags of assorted foodstuffs to the families of the deceased on behalf of the state government. Additionally, the state government will cover the medical expenses of those hospitalised due to injuries sustained from the bombardment.

FG promises investigation

The Federal Government has vowed to investigate the bombing incident, with Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mutawalle, disclosing the government’s commitment while visiting Governor Aliyu in Sokoto to offer his condolences.

Mutawalle described the incident as “very unfortunate” and assured that thorough investigations would be conducted to determine the cause of the bombing. He also stated that the government would ensure justice is served.

The minister acknowledged that military airstrikes sometimes hit incorrect locations due to faulty information. However, he noted that security reports indicated the area was dominated by the Lakurawa bandits.

Mutawalle reiterated the government’s commitment to making Nigeria safe, lamenting the country’s status on red alert for terrorism. He also praised Governor Aliyu’s efforts in combating banditry and criminal activities in Sokoto State.

During his visit, Mutawalle made a personal donation of N10 million to support the families of the victims and those receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the bombing. The Federal Government has also promised to continue providing necessary equipment and support to Sokoto State to ensure its safety.

Security situation

Local sources report that the security situation poses a significant threat to many communities in the state, as well as neighbouring states like Kebbi, Niger, and the Niger Republic.

This is largely due to the re-emergence of foreign terrorists, known as Lakurawa, suspected to be Malians, in the Gudu area of Sokoto State. Security analysts described the security situation in Northern Nigeria as complex and multi-faceted.

The region faces various threats, including militant Islamist groups like Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA).

These groups continue to wreak havoc in the North East, particularly in Borno State, causing numerous attacks, kidnappings, and killings that have displaced many civilians. Experts have warned that the rise of Lakurawa poses significant threats to national and international security.

They urge President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action against the group, which originated from the Sahel region and has infiltrated Sokoto State, spreading radical Islamic teachings and ideology.

The Lakurawa group, comprising individuals from Niger, Burkina Faso, Benin, Mali, and other Sahel regions, operates in various local government areas, including Illela, Tangaza, Gudu, Balle, Binji, Silame, and parts of Kebbi State.

They have gained acceptance and support from local communities, partly due to their ability to provide security against bandits. However, traditional authorities confirm that residents are coerced into submission due to the group’s military-grade weaponry.

Illegal taxes

The group imposes taxes on rural communities, collecting between N200,000 and N300,000 per 10 heads of cattle. This exploitation has led to growing concerns among local residents.

The Lakurawa group’s ideology is centred on a radical form of Islam, rejecting secularism and seeking to establish an Islamic empire across the Sahel region.

Their transnational ties, advanced weaponry, and radical ideology pose a significant challenge to regional and global security. The situation demands immediate attention and international cooperation to combat the threat.

Rural communities are crying out daily against the Lakurawa’s activities, emphasising the need for collective action. Locals in Gudu recall that these bandits arrived around 2017 and 2018, initially living peacefully and even marrying into local families.

However, their re-emergence after a long absence has sparked fear among residents, as their attitude and activities have taken a dangerous turn. Initially, security measures were taken to prevent future incidents, including deploying military personnel to Balle town.

The bandits have attacked Karfen Sarki village, killing eight farmers, including five members of the Sokoto Community Guards. They have also been rustling livestock and crossing borders through Niger Republic’s porous routes, causing trouble in local communities.

Community members described these bandits as more than ordinary criminals, involved in Jihadist activities and terrorising the community with sophisticated weapons. The emergence of this group in Raka, Gwadabawa, and Wurno villages, Tangaza Local Government Area, has compounded security challenges in Kebbi, Sokoto, and Katsina states, as well as parts of Niger Republic.

This prompted the Yan Banga group to arm themselves to protect the HausaFulani herders from attacks and harassment, eventually emerging as terrorists. These bandits reside in a forest called “Tsauni” and have been infiltrating Sokoto State villages.

They recruit young people by offering them N1 million to join their terrorist group. North-western states, including Sokoto State, have been experiencing intense conflict since 2010, resulting in thousands of deaths, displacement of people, and closure of schools.

Military assurance

In response to this, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa recently stated that Nigeria will not allow foreign military bases and will ensure no hiding place for the Lakurawas.

He warned that the military will intensify operations to prevent anyone from taking Nigerians hostage. General Musa reiterated that it is the military’s duty to ensure every Nigerian can perform their duties freely.

He assured that all necessary resources and support will be provided to troops to carry out their tasks effectively. This is as he stressed the importance of securing the north and Nigeria’s sovereignty, ensuring that no criminal elements can move freely within the country’s territory.

