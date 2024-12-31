Sokoto Bombing: One Mistake Too Many — ACF

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the mistaken attack on two communities in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State, describing it as one mistake too many.

The northern apex sociocultural and political body also called on the authorities to investigate what actually transpired and adequately compensate the victims in the shortest possible time.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, in a statement in Kaduna yesterday said the Forum is “deeply troubled and saddened by the Silame incident, as one far too many in the country.

This was not an isolated incident as the memories of similar attacks on Tudun Biri community, Kaduna State, about a year ago, and earlier in Adamawa and Nasarawa states, with their gruesome statistics of casualties, remain fresh in memory.”

He, however, said ACF: “Remained unequivocally supportive of our military and other security forces in their determination to stamp out terrorism and all forms of criminality in Nigeria.

None should be in doubt about such support, and ACF calls on all patriotic Nigeria to extend the same support to the security forces.” The Forum further noted that: “It is just unacceptable that terrorists and criminal elements of all hues should not be allowed to hold the nation to ransom through their anti-people activities.

“That said incidents such as that at Silame (and others before it) and the statistics of their impacts on innocent citizens are assuming a most disturbing pattern with the human costs unacceptable. The Silame disaster is simply one far too many. “The bland response of a spokesperson of the military insisting that the attack was on a planned target was most insensitive.

ACF recalls that the Defence Headquarters had initially attempted to wish away the Tuden Biri tragedy only to later admit it as a mistake, as indeed proved so by its own internal investigations. It is not clear if indeed those responsible for Tudun biri had been punished as ought to have been.

“As in the past in the wake of such tragedies, ACF calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Military High Command to conduct thorough investigations into the Silame incidents with results made public and assurances that concrete steps, as opposed to the usual bland assurances or lip service, will be taken to avert such tragic incidents. Never again must anyone, anywhere suffer such costs as these clearly avoidable ‘mistakes’ bring.”

ACF insisted that: “Compensation be paid for those who suffered death and injuries in line with Islamic legal principles and injunctions in the community.

Sokoto State Government should insist on the right things, as called for here, is done. The Government should also extend further assistance to the members of the community as they embark on rebuilding their lives and livelihoods.”

