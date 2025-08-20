Sokoto Boat Accident: NEMA Confirms Rescue Of Another 15, 25 Still Missing

… as govt distributes 20 outboard machines to riverine communities

The National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the rescue of 15 more persons in the ongoing operation following Sunday’s tragic boat crash in Kojiyo village, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Head of Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, NEMA, in a statement on Monday, said the latest rescue brought the total number of survivors to 25, while 25 others remained missing.

The statement noted that the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, also assured the public that rescue operations would be sustained and further intensified until all missing persons were rescued.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State government has announced plans to deploy 20 out- board machines to six riverine communities as a measure to prevent future boat accidents across the state.

The machines will be dis- tributed to Goronyo, Isa, Sabon Birni, Wamakko, Shagari, and Kware local government areas. State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, made the announcement during a sympathy visit to the site of the recent boat accident that has left 25 passengers still missing, while 25 others have been rescued in Kojiyo River, Goronyo Local Government Area.