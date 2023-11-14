Sokoto Bans Obscene Words In Public Places, Prosecutes Miscreants

In an effort to restore discipline and morality in the society, the Sokoto State government has banned the use of obscenity and vulgar statements in public places.

It also warned that any person found violating the order would be prosecuted as it would not tolerate such an attitude to continue unchecked in the state.

Using obscenity language by some traditional medicines vendors as a means of marketing strategy to sell male sex-enhancing medicines has become a serious source of concern among the residents of the state.

The State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Sani Maihula announced the decision of the state government to newsmen in Sokoto.

Dr Jabir expressed sadness over the use of loudspeakers to attract public attention in public gathering places, especially such as mosques, major streets, and motor parks as unlawful and prohibited .

The decision was reached after a series of meetings with the leadership of the traditional medicine sellers association, Islamic Scholars and other stakeholders.

He explained that a similar meeting was held with members of the State House of Assembly and other stakeholders regarding issues of existing laws that prohibited the use of obscenity as its concern in Sokoto state was extensively discussed and resolved.

The meeting also arrived on the modalities to follow in order to prevent traditional medicine sellers from making explicit and offensive references to sex or bodily functions, coarse within Sokoto metropolis.

However, stakeholders agreed that medicine sellers who are using obscene words as their strategy to convince and market their product were strangers who visit the state from other neighbouring states.

The stakeholders also pledged to work in synergy with the state government to put a stop to what they described as strange words in the state.

To achieve that already the state government has embarked on a massive enlightenment and sensitization campaign that using obscene words is against the law.