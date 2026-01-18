Sokoto: Bandits Kill Village Head In Dalijan Community Attack

Bandits have attacked Dalijan community in Jamali Ward of Binji Local Government Area, Sokoto State, killing the Village Head, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Tanko.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday, when the assailants stormed the community, causing panic among residents.

During the attack, the bandits carted away livestock, including cows, goats, sheep, and chickens. They also looted food items, cash, and other personal belongings from residents.

Binji Local Government Area shares boundaries with Tangaza and Gudu, areas where the notorious Lakurawa bandits are said to have established enclaves. The proximity of Binji to these bandit hideouts has continued to pose a serious security challenge to the area.

The Lakurawa bandits are known for engaging in various criminal activities, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and cattle rustling.

A resident of the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that the strategic location of Binji Local Government makes it particularly vulnerable to bandit attacks. He advised residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Reacting to the incident, the Executive Chairman of Binji Local Government, Alhaji Dikko Nabunkari, alongside the APC Chairman of Binji, Alhaji Umaru Hassan Gimba, condemned the attack and expressed their condolences over the death of the village head.

In a statement, Nabunkari prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and appealed to residents to remain calm and peaceful.

“May Allah rest the soul of the deceased and grant him Aljannah. May his family and loved ones find solace and strength during this difficult time,” the statement read.