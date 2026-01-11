Sokoto: Bandits Kill Two Currency Exchange Dealers

Suspected Lakurawa bandits have attacked the Durusar Gawo Currency Exchange Market in Kurdula District, Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing two currency exchange dealers and injuring others.

Residents said the market is a major commercial hub linking Nigeria and Niger Republic, where traders from both countries conduct daily business.

One of the victims, Alhaji Muhammed Sani, was a Nigerien national who operated as a currency exchange dealer in the market. The second victim was identified as Alhaji Ummaru, also a currency exchange dealer.

Communities in Gudu Local Government Area have been experiencing sustained attacks by Lakurawa bandits, who residents say have been imposing their own rules and administering punishment in villages across Gudu and Tangaza LGAs.

Confirming the incident, the Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmad Rufa’i, said two persons were killed, noting that one died instantly at the scene, while the second succumbed to injuries at Dogon Dutse Hospital.

However, residents alleged that the attackers had been tracking Ummaru for some time before ambushing him and his colleague, carting away large sums of money in both local and foreign currencies.

An eyewitness said the bandits arrived at the market around 2:00 p.m. on motorcycles, armed with guns, and headed straight to the currency exchange section.

According to him, about 12 armed bandits opened fire indiscriminately, killing Alhaji Ummaru and Alhaji Muhammed Sani.

The eyewitness added that after the attack, two of the bandits returned to the market on a motorcycle, instructing traders to resume their activities, claiming they had accomplished their mission.

Residents further disclosed that the same group had carried out similar attacks in nearby villages, including the theft of livestock.

Community members expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation.

“We need security more than anything,” one resident said.

“It feels like there is no government. We are not enjoying the benefits of democracy. Schools have closed, and people live in constant fear.”

Another resident, who requested anonymity, said there are no security personnel stationed in Kurdula, the headquarters of Durusar Gawo District.

He explained that the nearest security post is about 45 kilometres away, making timely intervention impossible.

According to him, only Bachaka District has security presence, while most communities rely on assistance from Arewa Dandi Local Government Area in Kebbi State, due to its proximity.

Residents have therefore called on the Sokoto State Government and security agencies to urgently intervene and restore safety to the area.