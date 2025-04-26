Sokoto: Bandits Kill Three In Baraya Community

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed a Friday night attack on Baraya community in Gwadabawa Local Government Area, which left three people dead.

According to the command’s spokesman, DSP Ahmed Rufai, bandits stormed the community, located along the Illela axis, attacking residents, killing three individuals, and rustling livestock.

The police said personnel from the Salame Division were quickly mobilized to pursue the attackers.

DSP Rufai assured that the command is doing everything possible to restore peace in the state.

A resident of the community said security operatives were swiftly alerted, helping to avert further casualties.

However, despite the quick response, some injured victims later succumbed to their wounds and were confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Troops recovered items from the scene, including three empty AK-47 shells.

The police and other security agencies have launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

