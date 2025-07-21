Sokoto: Bandits Kill One, Kidnap Several Residents In Morning Raid

Armed bandits yesterday morn – ing invaded Kwaren Gamba community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing one person and abducting several others, including men and women.

The attackers stormed the community around 9am, shooting recklessly and targeting households in a broad daylight assault that has left residents in shock.

According to a post yesterday by security analyst Bakatsine via X: “This morning around 9am, bandits invaded Kwaren Gamba in Sabon Birni LGA, Sokoto State.

They killed one person and abducted several people, both male and female, during the invasion,” the post read. The government or security agencies are yet to comment on the matter.