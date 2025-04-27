Sokoto: Bandits Kill 3 In Baraya, Police Confirm

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed a Friday night attack on the Baraya community in Gwadabawa Local Government Area, resulting in the deaths of three people.

According to the Command’s spokesman, DSP Ahmed Rufai, bandits stormed the community, located along Illela, and attacked residents, killing three people and rustling livestock.

The police quickly mobilized personnel from the Salame Division to chase the bandits.

DSP Rufai assured that the command is doing everything possible to restore peace to the state.

A resident of the community reported that security operatives were swiftly alerted to avert further casualties.

Despite the quick response, some injured victims later succumbed to their injuries and were confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

Troops recovered items from the scene, including three empty shells of AK-47 ammunition.

The police and security agencies are working to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Share