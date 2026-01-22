Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway Project Excites NSE, Community Groups

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and a coalition of community-based organisations (CBOs) in Sokoto State have expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway Project, describing it as a transformative infrastructure initiative with far-reaching socio-economic benefits.

The commendation was made during a site inspection, media tour, and commissioning of emergency road repair works carried out by federal authorities.

The exercise was led by the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement (North-West), Alhaji Abdullahi Tanko-Yakasai, alongside the Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Works, Mr. Ahmad Abdullahi.

Speaking during the visit, Chairman of the NSE, Sokoto State Chapter, Engr. Abubakar Ibrahim, said the quality and pace of work demonstrated President Tinubu’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians, particularly those in rural communities. Ibrahim, who also serves as Director-General of the Sokoto State Rural Access Agency, noted that the project would unlock economic opportunities and enhance mobility for affected communities.

According to him, doubts initially surrounded the project, but visible progress on the ground has confirmed its reality and long-term value.

Also speaking, Dr. Abdurrahman Umar, Secretary of the Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations in Sokoto State, described the superhighway as a landmark national project that would significantly boost socio-economic activities.

He noted that the road links seven states across northern and southern Nigeria and is being executed to international standards with modern facilities capable of reshaping the nation’s development trajectory.

The Deputy Director of Civil Engineering, Sokoto State Ministry of Works, Alhaji Chika Abbas, said the project would complement state government efforts and improve the overall quality of life for residents.

Community members also welcomed the project, with Alhaji Halliru Alfada, a resident, expressing gratitude to President Tinubu, noting that the highway would improve living standards and economic prospects.

The Project Manager, HITECH Construction Company, Mr. John Fourie, commended host communities for their cooperation, stating that the company has maintained cordial relations with residents and prioritised local content by engaging community members for various jobs during construction.

Providing technical details, the Federal Controller of Works in Sokoto State, Engr. Kassimu Maigwandu, said the project covers 120 kilometres within Sokoto State, featuring a six-lane concrete carriageway, bridges, solar-powered streetlights, and rail infrastructure.

He added that the design includes CCTV surveillance, health posts, and security stations to ensure safety and rapid emergency response.

In his remarks, Tanko-Yakasai described the superhighway as a clear demonstration of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at national integration and economic growth.

He praised the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, for driving the implementation of major legacy road projects across the six geopolitical zones.

He listed key projects to include the 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, 750km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, Calabar-Abuja Superhighway, 482km Trans-Saharan Road, and the 439km Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road.

The Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, spanning 1,068 kilometres, was inaugurated on October 24, 2024, in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State as part of the federal government’s infrastructure drive to stimulate economic activities nationwide.

Meanwhile, Tanko-Yakasai and Sokoto NUJ Council Secretary, Mohammed Nasir, also commissioned completed emergency road repair works along the Sokoto-Jega-Birnin Kebbi Road, executed by the federal government in 2024.