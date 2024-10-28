Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway: Bagudu, Umahi, Idris Laud Tinubu

Share

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Abubakar Bagudu; his Ministry of Works counterpart Dave Umahi; and Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris have lauded President Bola Tinubu for prioritising the construction of the 1,068 SokotoBadagry Superhighway.

They spoke separately over the weekend during the inauguration of the Kebbi section of the superhighway in Gulumbe. They said the project would bring economic prosperity to the state’s citizens, particularly farmers and traders along the road’s corridor.

Bagudu said the project was memorable because it fulfilled Tinubu’s campaign promise to be president of all parts of Nigeria by spreading infrastructure to all country zones.

“Mr President inaugurated the Lagos-Badagry Coastal Highway in Lagos in May. Now, the Sokoto Badagry Superhighway’s construction has started from Ilela in Sokoto State and Gulumbe in Kebbi State,” he said.

He said the construction of the superhighway showed that the president was a visionary leader who decided to invest in the country’s future despite the prevailing economic challenges.

“Despite the current economic challenges, President Bola Tinubu has insisted on investing in the future of Nigeria by implementing infrastructural projects that would guarantee sustainable and inclusive economic development,” Bagudu said.

Umahi said the road would be stone-based and have a red line to benefit people along the corridor. Umahi said Tinubu had directed that the construction be speeded up so he could inaugurate some of its completed sections by next year.

Idris, who represented Tinubu, said it was a historic moment project that would serve the people’s economic interest.

