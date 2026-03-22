The Presidential hopeful of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has raised fresh concerns over the deteriorating security situation in parts of the country, warning that Nigerians must not be forced to live under the threat of violence.

Taking to his official X handle on Sunday, Obi, a 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), described the situation as a grave failure of governance and a reflection of declining human values.

Obi made this remark in response to reports from Borgaja and surrounding communities in Sokoto State, where terrorists allegedly ordered residents to vacate their homes.

Obi described the development as disturbing and unacceptable, noting that it points to a growing loss of state authority in affected areas.

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He wrote: “What we are witnessing in Borgaja and other communities in Sokoto State, and indeed across our country, is tragic. It reflects a complete breakdown of governance and humanity.

“This is not how a nation should function. How did we get to a point where Nigerians are taking instructions from terrorists instead of their government? I have consistently maintained that no nation can progress when its people live in fear.

“This is no longer just a security issue; it is a national emergency. The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property. Nigerians deserve to live in peace, not at the mercy of terror.”

Obi noted that the situation suggests non-state actors are increasingly dictating the conditions under which citizens live, a development he said undermines national stability and progress.

The remarks come amid renewed violence in eastern Sokoto. On March 15, suspected fighters loyal to Turji reportedly attacked Bargaja town, killing at least two residents and displacing several others.

The community had earlier come under attack in January 2026, when armed men killed two people and abducted several others.

Security sources and residents also reported multiple incursions in the area within a short period, underscoring the persistent insecurity along the Sokoto–Zamfara axis.