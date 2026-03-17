Sokoto Attacks: Isa Council Chairman Denies Allegations Of Mismanaging Security

The Chairman of Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Hon. Sharehu Abubakar Kamarawa, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the people of Bargaja Village following the recent attack in the area.

Hon. Kamarawa reaffirmed that the Sokoto State Government, under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, remains fully committed to protecting the lives and property of all citizens.

He assured residents that the government and security agencies are working relentlessly to ensure the safety of communities across the Isa Local Government Area.

The Chairman revealed that security operatives have, in fact, been working tirelessly for the past six days to repel repeated attack attempts by bandits in the Bargaja axis.

According to him, the gallant efforts of the security personnel have played a critical role in preventing further harm to residents.

However, he expressed concern that individuals circulating false information online deliberately ignored these security efforts and instead chose to amplify the activities of the bandits.

Hon. Kamarawa described the viral post making rounds on social media as a clear exaggeration of the reality on the ground.

He stated that those spreading such misinformation are doing so for selfish reasons aimed at creating panic and chaos within the community.

The Chairman further alleged that some of the individuals promoting the fake narrative are being sponsored by certain politicians who do not wish to see peace and stability in Sokoto State.

He therefore cautioned against the use of social media to spread political propaganda or incite fear among the public, stressing that such actions only embolden criminal elements and undermine the collective efforts being made to restore peace.

Addressing allegations circulating online regarding the alleged mismanagement of security funds in Isa LGA, Hon. Kamarawa described the claims as baseless and misleading.

He challenged the individual making the accusation to provide credible evidence that the Chairman or the Local Government Council ever authorized him or any other person to collect money from individuals for security purposes.

The Chairman also cited the example of Tidibale Community, where a timely warning from the local councilor enabled villagers to safely evacuate before any potential attack.

He added that security operatives have since established a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the area and continue to carry out operations diligently to safeguard residents.

Hon. Kamarawa called on residents, community leaders, and social media users to avoid spreading false or sensational information capable of creating unnecessary panic or obstructing the efforts of security agencies.

He emphasized that at this critical moment, what Isa LGA and Sokoto State need most is cooperation, vigilance, and unity among citizens in order to defeat criminal elements and sustain peace across the state.