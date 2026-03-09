Sokoto Attack: Bandit Raid Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Abducted

…As Police Warn Residents

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Sokoto State has confirmed that one person was killed and five others were abducted during a bandit attack on Mallamawar Yari village in Kware Local Government Area.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when armed men invaded the community, causing panic among residents.

Contrary to initial reports, the attackers did not disguise themselves in women’s hijabs.

Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agencies.

“The attack is true, but they didn’t disguise themselves. Five people were kidnapped, and one person was killed,” said DSP Ahmed Rufai, spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command.

The abducted victims include three women and two men. Security agencies are working to track down the perpetrators and rescue the victims.

The attack highlights ongoing security concerns in Sokoto State, where banditry and kidnappings have threatened residents.