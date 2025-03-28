Sokoto: At Review Meeting With Stakeholders, TCI Advocates Family Planning, Gender Equality

Share

Celebrating Women’s Empowerment and Family Planning: A Day of Reflection and Action on International Women’s Day was celebrated globally to create awareness on the significance of family planning and productive health initiatives.

The Development Communications Network and the Challenge Initiative (DEVCOMS/TCI) marked the recently celebrated International Women’s Day with an inspiring celebration that focused on women’s achievements, contributions, and challenges.

In Sokoto State, the collaboration between the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and TCI highlighted the critical role of advocacy in shaping the future of family planning and reproductive health in the State.

Through shared commitment and collaborative effort, the pathway to a healthier, more empowered society becomes ever clearer.

Gender equality, family planning

The event, which was a lively affair, informative, and educational, was attended by the esteemed retired Chief Nurse, Halima Baba Sirajo, who served as the special guest of honour.

Her remarkable career in healthcare, particularly in improving maternal and child health, made her an ideal figure to present the day’s theme of gender equality and family planning.

The theme of this year’s event; For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment, celebrated across the globe, aimed to create awareness on women’s rights to prosper, gender equality, and empowerment in maledominated environments.

Miss Naomi Komgbenda, the station’s anchor of the programme, emphasised the pivotal role women play in every aspect of society. She stressed that Vision FM remains committed to amplifying women’s voices through its programming and initiatives.

While Sirajo shared her personal journey, recounting the challenges she faced and overcame during her decades-long career in the healthcare sector.

Her story resonated deeply with the audience, especially the younger women in attendance, who found her to be a beacon of strength and resilience.

The event also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion on women’s health, education, and leadership. Sirajo was joined by other distinguished women from various sectors, who shared their insights and experiences.

She advised that older generations of women must take the time to mentor and guide younger women, ensuring that the fight for women’s rights continues to progress and grow stronger.

Her passionate call for education was met with nods of agreement, particularly from students and young professionals present, who recognised that access to education, especially in health and family planning, is a key to empowering future generations.

Women should not give in to societal pressures

As the event climaxed, Sirajo encouraged all women present to never let societal pressures define their worth. “We are powerful,” she declared. “We are leaders, healers, educators, and dreamers.

Let’s continue to pave the way for those who will follow us,” she added. Her words, steeped in wisdom and experience, urged women to continue challenging the status quo and fight for their rights, particularly in the areas of family planning and women’s health.

The discussion highlighted the need for improved healthcare systems that prioritise women’s needs and the crucial role women play in healthcare leadership, especially in ensuring access to family planning and reproductive health services.

Throughout the day, various segments focused on the theme f gender equality. They aired special programmes that explored how women’s roles have evolved over time, while also addressing the ongoing struggles many women still face, particularly in accessing quality healthcare and family planning services.

Importance of collaboration, advocacy

The Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency expressed its deep appreciation to The Challenge Initiative (TCI) for their invaluable support in advancing family planning and reproductive health initiatives within the state.

Dr Larai Tambuwal, the Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, emphasised the importance of collaboration and advocacy in achieving the desired outcomes.

“Advocacy is the process of influencing decisions to achieve the desired outcomes,” she stated. She continued, “At the Advocacy, Communication, and Social Mobilisation (ACSM) department, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advocating for policies and programs that prioritize the health and well-being of our citizens.

Family planning is an integral part of this mission, and we will continue to ensure that it remains at the forefront of our advocacy efforts.”

The Executive Secretary further noted, “We will keep strengthening our partnerships with organizations like TCI, working hand-in-hand with them and other stakeholders to make sure our advocacy is not only impactful but also sustainable in the long term.”

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all parties to strengthen family planning initiatives across the state. As Tambuwal aptly put it, “We will continue to work closely with our partners, ensuring that every advocacy effort is informed, effective, and impactful for the future of our communities.”

Commitment to strengthening family planning

In his presentation, Dr Bello Abubakar Kilgori, the State TCI Manager, underscored the crucial role of advocacy in achieving specific goals. “Advocacy is the process of influencing decisions to achieve the desired outcomes,” he explained.

“Through our collective efforts in advocacy, we can ensure that family planning initiatives reach those who need them most,” he added. Kilgori stressed the importance of collaboration and shared knowledge in advancing the family planning agenda.

“We must continue to educate and inform the public, engage policymakers, and involve local communities to break down barriers and promote family planning as a sustainable choice for family well-being,” he said.

Sani Umar Jabbi, the District Head of Gagi, stressed the signifi – cance of personal responsibility in family planning. “Couples must choose the family planning method that best suits their needs and circumstances,” he advised.

Further, “There’s no sense in bringing children into the world that one cannot adequately care for.” Jabbi acknowledged the impact of ongoing economic challenges, stating, “The current economic hardship has pushed many couples to consider family planning, recognizing the importance of managing family size in line with available resources.”

He added, “Family planning is not just a health issue; it’s also an economic and social necessity. Couples should be empowered to make informed decisions about family size and available methods.”

Participants at the meeting agreed that advocacy should go beyond promoting family planning, addressing cultural and societal misconceptions, improving access to services, and ensuring affordability and accessibility of family plan ning methods.

The role of traditional and religious leaders in promoting family planning was also discussed, highlighting their influence on community attitudes and acceptance of family planning practices.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

