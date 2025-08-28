Sokoto ASUU Rejects FG Loan Scheme, Warns Of Possible Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sokoto Zone, has expressed deep distrust in the Federal Government, warning that urgent action is needed to restore confidence and avert another round of industrial action.

Speaking at a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre, Sokoto, on Thursday, the Zonal Coordinator, Professor Abubakar Sabo, condemned the government’s “delaying tactics” and “unwarranted attacks” on lecturers’ welfare, particularly the controversial staff loan scheme.

“We consider this loan a prison chalice. Our members do not lack sources for loans; many are already indebted. What we need is for the government to sign our renegotiated agreement, which will improve our purchasing power and reduce our reliance on debt,” Sabo said.

He added that lecturers are still owed three and a half months’ salaries for work already completed, urging that funds earmarked for loans be redirected to settle these arrears.

The union criticised the federal government for paying lip service to its commitment to quality university education and adherence to collective agreements. While commending the suspension of new university establishments, ASUU warned against the unchecked proliferation of “mushroom” institutions without proper development plans.

Unresolved issues cited by the union include promotion arrears from 2018 to 2024 at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto; lack of an operational law for the Federal University Gusau; non-release of take-off grants for federal universities in Birnin Kebbi and Zuru; and the absence of a governing council for Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto.

“It is the federal government that has consistently pushed our union to the brink. ASUU has no option but to consider industrial action to compel the government to act,” the union declared.

ASUU warned that unless immediate measures are taken, academic activities in Nigerian universities may face further disruptions.