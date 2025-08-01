Sokoto Assembly Summons Commissioner For Skipping Oversight Visit

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has summoned the Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources, Sanusi Danfulani, to appear before it on Tuesday, August 5, following his failure to honour an oversight visit by the House Committee on Science and Technology.

The summons comes after Danfulani and other key ministry officials were absent during the committee’s scheduled inspection of the Ministry on Thursday.

The Chairman of the Committee, Awaisu Aliyu (APC, Gada West), described the absence as “a clear demonstration of negligence and disregard for legislative authority.”

“The committee duly informed the ministry about the oversight visit, yet the commissioner and his officials were absent without any formal or informal communication,” Aliyu stated.

“This undermines our constitutional right and responsibility to carry out oversight functions. As such, the commissioner is directed to appear before the Assembly on August 5 to explain his actions or face necessary sanctions.”

The oversight visit aimed to inspect the Independent Power Project (IPP), a multi-billion-naira initiative under the Ministry that has drawn public criticism over prolonged delays and cost escalations.

A resident of Sokoto metropolis, Abubakar Illiya, described the IPP as “an overdue and wasteful project.”

“This project has consumed billions of naira without any visible result. It’s become a drain on government resources. If that money had been invested in education or agriculture, thousands would have benefited,” he said.

Another resident, Musa Bello, acknowledged the potential of the IPP but criticised its poor implementation.

“The IPP was a promising initiative, but its prolonged execution has turned it into a financial sinkhole. Each administration introduces new variations, yet no progress is visible”.

Bello said, warns that the project could continue to drain public funds without delivering tangible benefits unless urgent reforms are made.

The 38-megawatt IPP was awarded in 2008 to US-based Vulcan Capital Energy at an initial cost of N3.8 billion with a six-month completion timeline.

Since then, its deadline has been pushed multiple times—from September 2009 to December 2010, July 2011, September 2013, August 2014, November 2016, and December 2019.

In 2020, an additional N1.7 billion was allocated to the project. Earlier this year, the current administration approved another N950 million, again promising completion within six months.