Sokoto Assembly Pledges Transparency, Accountability With UNICEF’s Support

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has pledged to conduct all proper legislative processes for the passage and successful implementation of the state budget.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tukur Bala Bodinga, made this pledge while declaring open a two-day sensitisation and Programme-Based Budgeting (PBB) Training Workshop in Kamba Motel, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital.

The workshop was organised by the Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with the UNICEF-EU SUSI Project.

Represented by the House Leader, Alhaji Bello Idris, the Speaker stated that the appropriation law is the most critical in any legislature worldwide.

He explained that the members of the State House of Assembly are fully prepared for the best legislative process for the approval and passage of the 2026 budget.

The Speaker revealed that the House would soon review this year’s state budget before presenting next year’s budget, submitted by the State Executive, for effective results.

In his address, the State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, stated that Programme-Based Budgeting is a new approach focusing on efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability with public resources.

He emphasised that it encompasses input, output, and outcomes for the benefit of the state’s citizens.

Dr Zayyana praised UNICEF for its initiative and support in helping the state achieve its lofty goals.

He also acknowledged the support from the State Governor and spoke about the ministry’s commitment to ensuring all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) design their 2026 budget in accordance with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and align with the State Governor’s smart points agenda.

The Head of the UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, Dr Mikel Juma, explained that Programme-Based Budgeting was initiated and worked on in three states last year and is now being extended to another three states.

He emphasised that the aim is to support their transition from traditional to Programme-Based Budgeting, which will provide clear results on the spending of government resources.

Representing Dr Juma, the Social Policy Specialist, Malam Isah Abdullahi, expressed happiness about the increase in State Budget allocation to the social sector and called for actual expenditure of the resources to achieve the desired outcome.

Other speakers at the workshop included the Director of Budget in the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Buhari Umar, and the State Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Comrade Bello Gwadabawa.

Participants included directors from various ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as the Chairman of Gwadabawa Local Government Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu Sakamaru, among others.