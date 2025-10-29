Sokoto Assembly Lauds SUBEB Chair For Exemplary Performance

The Sokoto State House of Assembly Committee on Basic and Secondary Education has lauded the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Umar Nagwari Tambuwal, for what it termed as his exemplary leadership and effective management of the state’s basic education system.

The commendation was made by the Committee Chairman, Hon. Aminu Almustapha Boza, who represents Sabon Birni West Constituency, during the ongoing 2025 budget performance review session with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The review aims to assess achievements, identify challenges, and outline future plans to strengthen service delivery across the state’s education sector.

He praised Tambuwal for introducing reforms that have enhanced transparency and accountability within SUBEB, particularly the establishment of a monitoring committee to verify and evaluate projects executed by contractors before payments are made, adding that the initiative ensures quality assurance and curbs misuse of public funds.

“Government needs leaders with integrity, sincerity, and the fear of God, like the current SUBEB boss, especially in this era where accountability and good governance are vital”

The lawmaker also commended the Board Secretary, Alhaji Mamuda Ahmad Wamakko, and the Director of Physical Planning, Engineer Sanusi Bunu Talban Dogondaji, for their dedication and contributions to the board’s success.

He noted that their teamwork aligns with Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto’s vision to revitalise education in the state.

In his response, the SUBEB Chairman, Alhaji Umar Nagwari Tambuwal, revealed that the board had recently received a commendation letter from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in Abuja for its strict compliance with UBEC operational guidelines and notable achievements in basic education delivery.

He highlighted several projects completed in the past year across the 23 Local Government Areas, including the construction of new school buildings, the renovation of existing ones such as Danbaba Model Primary School in Sokoto South, and the provision of furniture and learning materials to enhance teaching and learning conditions.

He emphasised his commitment to accountability, warning that any contractor who fails to complete assigned projects will not be paid. “Anyone who defaults must either refund the money or face legal action,” he said.

The chairman also appealed for additional operational vehicles to boost supervision and monitoring of schools and educational materials across the state.