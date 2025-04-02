Sokoto Assembly Lauds Gov Aliyu’s Projects

Share

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for executing numerous developmental projects without securing loans from any financial institution.

The Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Kabir Ibrahim Kware, expressed this commendation when he led members of the legislature on Sallah homage to Governor Aliyu.

“There has never been a time when you approached us with a request for permission to borrow money from any financial institution, whether at home or abroad,” he affirmed.

He added that this was worthy of commendation, given the numerous people-oriented projects the Governor is executing across the state.

Also commenting on behalf of the state’s judiciary, the Sokoto State Chief Judge, Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa, commended the Governor for the construction of additional courtrooms at the State High Court.

He also expressed satisfaction with the Governor’s response to issues affecting the judiciary, describing it as a clear indication of the good working relationship between the three arms of government in the state.

In his response, Governor Ahmed Aliyu stressed the importance of more synergy among the three tiers of government for the overall development of the State.

He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the executive arm to providing the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people of the state, in line with campaign promises.

Governor Aliyu urged Lawmakers to present the needs of their constituencies for prompt and diligent implementation.

“I want to assure you that my doors are always open to you at any given time to listen to the demands of your people,” he said.

He reminded the Lawmakers of the need to put politics aside and work together with the executive arm for the progress and equitable development of the people they represent.

Turning to members of the state judiciary, the Governor tasked judges and khadis to ensure the quick dispensation of justice to decongest correctional centers.

“It is worrisome to see inmates languishing in correctional centers for minor offenses under the guise of awaiting trial,” he said.

“We recently appointed seven additional judges and seven khadis, which is the first in the history of Sokoto State. The idea is to enhance the manpower in our judiciary to speed up the dispensation of justice,” he added.

Governor Aliyu further assured the judiciary of his administration’s commitment to ensuring their welfare at all times.

