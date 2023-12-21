Sokoto Assembly Approves Establishment Of Community Guards

The approval for the establishment of a Community Guards Corps in Sokoto State was approved by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday, December 20.

The proposal, put forward by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, was considered following the review of a report by the joint House Committees on Special Services and Security Matters, Judiciary, Justice, and Human Rights Committee.

Alhaji Nasiru Adamu (PDP-Goronyo), the Committee’s Chairman, reported that the executive bill underwent comprehensive scrutiny, resulting in 28 recommendations.

These recommendations included the reframing of the bill’s title to ‘A bill for a law to establish the Sokoto State Community Guards Corps,’ which aims to provide for the preservation of peace, safety of persons and their property, and prompt response in emergencies.

Adamu also highlighted the necessity for a new section regarding the service number of officers and the correction of typographical, technical, and drafting errors by the Legal Services Department.

The Speaker, Alhaji Tukur Bala, presented the report for consideration, leading to the unanimous adoption of the request through a voice vote by the members.