Sokoto Approves N950m To Complete 35mw IPP

Share

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved the payment of N950 million to Cartel Construction Limited to complete the 35 megawatt Independent Power Project (IPP), the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, has said.

This decision to approve the funds, according to the Commissioner, Alhaji Bello Sambo Danchadi, was taken during the Council’s 9th meeting, presided over by the state Governor, Ahmad Aliyu.

“This project is crucial to the economy and social life of our people,” he stated, saying the Council also considered and approved several memoranda, including the renovation of Waziri Junaidu History and Culture Bureau, awarded to ANZ Multi Business Nigeria Limited at a cost of N222 million to be completed within six months.

Share

Please follow and like us: