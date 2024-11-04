Sokoto Approves N9.31bn Road Construction Contract

Share

The Sokoto State government, in partnership with Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), has initiated the construction of nine rural access roads spanning 80.6 km across three local government areas in the state.

This development is in addition to the ongoing construction of 37 other roads, collectively covering 267.6 km across the state. Alhaji Malami Galadanchi, Special Adviser on RAAMP to Governor Ahmed Aliyu, announced this yesterday during the handing over of the 17.6 km road linking Wurno to Hamma Ali in Wurno Local Government Area in the state.

Galadanchi said the projects align with the administration’s 9-Point Agenda, particularly focusing on enhancing market access for agricultural produce as a strategy to boost the state’s economy.

He said: “Governor Aliyu is committed to building a new Sokoto State where every citizen can benefit from government initiatives and enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

