Sokoto Approves N200,000 Monthly Allowance For School Principals

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has approved a monthly allowance of N200,000 for the maintenance of secondary schools across the state.

This decision was made to address the immediate maintenance needs of the schools, allowing principals to repair minor damages to infrastructure without waiting for lengthy approval processes.

The governor also directed the state Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Dadi Adare, to review the allowances of traditional rulers in the state and make necessary adjustments to reflect the current economic situation.

This development came after the former Deputy Governor, Chiso Abdullahi, appealed to the governor to provide funds for school maintenance. Abdullahi emphasised the funds would enable schools to hire workers to carry out necessary repairs.

The Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, confirmed that the governor approved the N200, 000 monthly allowance for each secondary school, which will commence in January 2025 and cover all 23 local government areas.

