Sokoto Appoints Disability Leaders, Dissolves JONAPWD Execo

The Sokoto State Government has dissolved the Executive Committee of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Sokoto State chapter, following the expiration of its tenure on January 15.

This move aims to strengthen accountability, inclusion, and democratic governance within disability advocacy structures. The dissolution, which takes immediate effect, was approved by the Honourable Special Adviser to the Governor on Disability Matters, Hon. Umar Mohammed Masarin Gobir.

Government officials say the action is designed to ensure institutional continuity while paving the way for a transparent transition to a newly elected leadership. To manage the association’s affairs during the transition period, the state government has constituted a Caretaker Committee with a six-month mandate.