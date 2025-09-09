Sokoto Appoints C’ttee To Facilitate Employment Into Civil Servants Cadre

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has approved a nine-member high-profile committee to oversee the recruitment of qualified Sokoto State indigenes into the state civil service.

This move aims to reduce unemployment and youth restiveness, factors that contribute to the rising issue of informant syndrome and worsening insecurity in the state.

A statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director General of Media and Publicity, Government House Sokoto, further stated that Alhaji Jelani Kalgo will serve as the chairman of the committee, while Barrister Gandi Umar Mohammad has been appointed as the secretary.

Other members include Amb. Sahabi Isa Gada, Bature Shinkafi, Muhammad Bello Nagwari, Prof. Ladan Ala, and Dr. Faruk A. Wurno, the State Commissioners for Basic and Secondary Education and Health, respectively. The statement added that the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries for Civil Service Commission and Local Governments Service Commission are also members of the committee.