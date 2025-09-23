Sokoto APC Urges Lamido To Contest 2027 Elections In Zamfara

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, has declared that the era of non-indigenes exploiting the hospitality of Sokoto people for political gain is over.

“While Sokoto will remain a welcoming and accommodating state, that generosity must never be repaid with betrayal or insults,” Achida said.

He stressed that Senator Ibrahim Lamido is originally from Zamfara State and should contest future elections there instead of in Sokoto.

“He is welcome to live in Sokoto like every other law-abiding Nigerian, but certainly not as a political representative of our people,” he added.

Achida made the remarks in reaction to reports that Lamido is leading a faction of the APC in Sokoto. He dismissed the claims, insisting that the party owes Lamido no apology or reconciliation, as he had been waging a relentless campaign against the party.

“There is nothing to reconcile with Senator Lamido. The APC did absolutely nothing to him. He has been the one fighting the party from within. Even if reconciliation were to occur, we would never trust him with the senatorial ticket again. A leopard doesn’t change its spots,” he said.

The APC chairman also expressed outrage over Lamido’s alleged attacks on Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, whom he described as the revered leader of the party in Sokoto.

“How on earth can Lamido insult Senator Wamakko? That was the final red line. Senator Wamakko made it possible for him to be a senator. His betrayal is unforgivable,” Achida stated.

He further described Lamido as a political liability who failed to win even his polling unit, let alone his local government area, during the 2023 general elections.

“We gave him the platform, we gave him the structure, and he unfortunately turned against us. He has bitten the very hand that fed him. His political career is over. Both the APC and the people have disowned him,” he said.

Achida also dismissed the relevance of Lamido and Senator Abubakar Umar Gada, who claimed to have attracted APC members into the ADC coalition ahead of 2027.

“In the 2023 governorship election, Gada got just over 3,500 votes across the entire state. That’s less than what a strong candidate gets in one polling ward. He has no base and no future in Sokoto State politics,” Achida declared.

He stressed that the APC in Sokoto remains united, strong, and focused under Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and Senator Wamakko, and is unbothered by talk of factions or coalitions.

“Our party is not under any threat from these self-serving individuals. The real APC is intact, working, and delivering dividends of democracy to the people. And the people of Sokoto State have seen the difference,” he said.

Achida concluded by branding both Lamido and Gada as “political opportunists” with no grassroots credibility or electoral value.