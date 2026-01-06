Sokoto APC To Inaugurate C’ttees For Electronic Membership Registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State will on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, inaugurate ad hoc committees for the smooth conduct of its electronic membership registration exercise.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued to journalists by the Chairman of the party’s Publicity and Mobilisation Committee, Alhaji Sambo Bello Danchadi.

According to the statement, the inauguration ceremony will be presided over by the Sokoto State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Isah Sadiq Achida, and will take place at the APC State Secretariat along Sultan Abubakar Road, Sokoto.

Danchadi said the committees to be inaugurated include the State Main Committee, Senatorial Monitoring Committees, as well as the Publicity and Mobilisation Committee, all of which are expected to play key roles in ensuring the success of the e-registration exercise.

He added that the event is scheduled to commence at 12:00 noon.

The electronic registration exercise is part of the APC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its membership database and enhance internal party administration across the state.