Sokoto APC Passes Vote Of Confidence In Tinubu’s Administration, Silencing Detractors

The Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, stating that the president has shamed their detractors.

According to Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, APC Chairman in the State, the recent appointment of Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as Minister of Labour and Employment and the redeployment of Barrister Bello Goronyo to the Federal Ministry of Works as Minister of State demonstrate President Tinubu’s high esteem for Sokoto State.

“This move not only silences our detractors but also reinforces our belief that President Tinubu is a man of honor who stands by his true friends”.

Achida made this remark this during a press conference at the Party Secretariat in Sokoto on Friday.

He expressed gratitude to Allah for vindicating the Sokoto State APC and its leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, and his son, Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

“The governor’s foresight, focus, and love for his people have justified our support for President Tinubu,” Achida noted.

He praised President Tinubu for honoring Sokoto State with two ministerial positions in his cabinet reshuffle, demonstrating his appreciation for the party’s efforts and confidence in Senator Wamakko’s leadership and Governor Aliyu’s transformative vision for Sokoto State.

The Sokoto State APC is confident that President Tinubu’s administration will take Nigeria to greater heights.

According to him,notable projects being executing in the State include the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway which is over 1,000 km highway connecting the nation, enhancing infrastructure, and creating opportunities.

Also, Sokoto-Gusau-Zaria Road Reconstruction and Upgrading critical transportation infrastructure and Federal Housing Projects, Providing affordable housing for citizens.

“These projects demonstrate President Tinubu’s commitment to Sokoto State’s development,” Achida concluded.

With these developments, the Sokoto State APC reaffirms its vote of confidence in President Tinubu, Senator Wamakko, and Governor Aliyu.

