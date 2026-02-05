Sokoto APC Chairman Says ADC Is Old Wine In New Bottle

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, has described the regrouping of politicians into the opposition Advance Democratic Congress (ADC) as “old wine in a new bottle” and emphasized that the opposition party will fail, as it cannot deceive electorates in the 2027 general elections.

Achida stated this during the Tambuwal Local Government APC stakeholders’ meeting held at the Sultan Muhammad Maccido Institute of Qur’anic and General Studies.

The chairman further noted that no opposition party will make any significant impact in Sokoto in the 2027 general elections.

He said the old politicians regrouping into the ADC should pave the way for young politicians, as they will not change anything in the next general election in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ahmad Ladan Ala, said the APC-led administration in Sokoto would soon establish three Mega Schools in each senatorial district.

He further disclosed that the proposed Mega Schools will cost N1.5 billion, and Tambuwal Local Government will benefit from the project.

The convener of the meeting, Alhaji Aminu Halliru Dikko, Chief of Staff, Government House, Sokoto, highlighted the wisdom behind Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako’s endorsement of the state Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, during the 2023 elections.

Dikko recalled that the eight years of the immediate past governor, Aminu Waziru Tambuwal, in the state failed to discharge his responsibilities to electorates.

He appreciated the various developmental projects being executed, especially in Tambuwal Local Government Area of the state.

Dikko noted that Governor Ahmed Aliyu, unlike the former State Governor Aminu Waziru Tambuwal, who was also endorsed by the Senator, performed commendably.

He also highlighted the governor’s appointments, including 83 appointments in Tambuwal Local Government Area, and the provision of palliatives to individuals and groups in the state.

Dikko urged residents in Tambuwal to unite and support the present state administration to enable them to benefit more and develop the area.

He also mentioned the award of road network projects aimed at linking many communities, villages, and towns in the area.