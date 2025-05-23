Sokoto: ANNS Honors Galadima With Sardauna Platinum Leadership Award

Share

The Association of Northern Nigeria Students (ANNS) has conferred the prestigious Ahmadu Bello Sardauna Platinum Leadership Excellence Award on Hajiya Hadiza Galadima, Permanent Secretary of the Sokoto State Ministry for Youth and Sports Development, in recognition of her outstanding humanitarian service and unwavering support for education across Nigeria.

Presenting the award, Comrade Yahuza Abdullahi, National Vice President of ANNS, praised Galadima’s deep commitment to empowering students through various educational initiatives. “Her numerous acts of generosity have touched the lives of many students across Nigeria,” Abdullahi stated. “She has provided scholarships and academic assistance to students in Sokoto State and beyond, without discrimination based on geography or ethnicity.”

The award, named in honour of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, celebrates individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and selfless service to society, particularly in the areas of youth and education.

In her remarks, Hajiya Hadiza Galadima expressed heartfelt gratitude to the student body for the recognition. “I am deeply honoured and humbled by this award. It affirms the value of our work and inspires us to do even more,” she said.

She reaffirmed her ministry’s commitment to educational development and youth empowerment, noting that Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration places a high priority on education. “Our doors remain open to students as partners in progress. Together, we can build a stronger, more educated Sokoto and Nigeria,” she added.

Galadima also pledged continued collaboration with student bodies to drive positive change and promote inclusive growth in the state and beyond.

The award presentation underscores the growing recognition of leaders working tirelessly behind the scenes to improve the lives of young Nigerians through education and community service.

Share