Sokoto Airstrikes: FG Assures Investors Of Safety, Economic Stability

The Federal Government insists “Nigeria is not at war with itself, nor with any nation”. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun made the clarification yesterday following concerns arising from Christmas Day US airstrikes on ISIS targets in Sokoto State.

In a statement, he assured investors, financial analysts, and international development partners that the country remains peaceful, stable, and committed to economic progress.

According to him, the operation the US carried out in cooperation with the Federal Government was directed at terrorists threatening national safety and economic activities. He said: “I wish to reassure investors, analysts, and our multilateral partners that Nigeria is not at war with itself, nor with any nation.

“What Nigeria is decisively confronting—alongside trusted international partners—is terrorism. “This distinction is important, and it is fundamental to understanding the positive economic implications of recent actions. “The operation in question was precise, intelligence-led, and focused exclusively on terrorist elements that threaten innocent lives, national stability, and economic activity.

“Far from destabilising markets or weakening confidence, such actions strengthen the foundations of peace, protect productive communities, and reinforce the conditions required for sustainable growth. “Security and economic stability are inseparable; every effort to safeguard Nigerians is, by definition, progrowth and pro-investment.” Edun said the Bola Tinubu government has recorded tangible progress in both security and economic reform, with measurable outcomes reflected in recent macroeconomic indicators.

He said: “In the third quarter of 2025, Nigeria recorded GDP growth of 3.98 per cent, following a strong 4.23 per cent growth in Q2. “We expect a stronger Q4 2025 GDP performance.” The minister said inflation had slowed for the seventh straight period and now sits below 15 per cent, which he attributed to coordinated fiscal and monetary measures that are improving price stability. He said: “Our financial markets remain resilient.

Domestic and international debt markets are stable and functioning efficiently, supported by prudent fiscal management. “Over the past year, Nigeria has received credit rating upgrades from Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard & Poor’s –clear, independent endorsements of the strength of our reforms and the credibility of our economic direction. “We have maintained fiscal discipline, prioritised efficiency, and protected macroeconomic stability— demonstrating resilience in the face of external shocks.