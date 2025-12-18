Sokoto Airstrike: NAF, Sokoto Govt Donate N51m To Victims, Families Of 12 Deceased

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the Sokoto State Government have donated a total of ₦51 million to victims and families affected by the airstrike that occurred in Gidan Bisa and Rumtuwa villages of Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State on December 25, 2024.

The unfortunate incident claimed the lives of 12 persons, while one other person sustained injuries.

A delegation of the Nigerian Air Force, led by the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, and representing the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, presented a donation to the affected families during a visit to the Government House in Sokoto.

Air Vice Marshal Gabkwet conveyed the deep condolences of the Nigerian Air Force to the families of the deceased and the injured survivor, stressing that the NAF deeply regrets the incident. He reaffirmed the Air Force’s commitment to strong civil-military relations, community engagement, and the protection of civilian lives.

He stated that the Nigerian Air Force has accepted responsibility for the airstrike and is already implementing measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents in future operations.

The donation from the NAF was formally received by the Chairman of Silame Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Gitta Rana, on behalf of the victims and bereaved families.

In his remarks, the Governor of Sokoto State expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Air Force for its swift response, sense of responsibility and show of compassion toward the affected communities.

He announced that the Sokoto State Government would contribute an additional ₦31 million to support the victims and families, bringing the total donation to ₦51 million.

Special prayers were offered during the event for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives, with appeals for peace, comfort and strength for their families and the affected communities.