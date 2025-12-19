Sokoto Airstrike: NAF, Govt Donate Cash To Victim, 12 Families Of Deceased

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has donated to the victims of the unfortunate airstrike incident that occurred in Gidan Bisa and Rumtuwa villages of Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State on December 25, 2024.

The incident resulted in the loss of 12 lives and left one person injured. A delegation led by the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, representing the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, presented a donation to the victims’ families at the Government House in Sokoto.

Gabkwet expressed deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones and emphasized the NAF’s commitment to civil-military relations and community engagement.

The NAF has accepted responsibility for the incident and is taking steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The donation was received by the Chairman of Silame Local Government, Alhaji Abubakar Gitta Rana, on behalf of the affected families and victims.

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, expressed gratitude to NAF for its prompt response and generous donation. He also announced that the State Government would donate an additional N31 million for the victims and survivors, bringing the total donation to N51 million. Special prayers were offered for the departed souls, seeking eternal rest and peace for the victims of the airstrike.