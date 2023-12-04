Sokoto: AIG Zone 10 Presents N5.6 m To 3 Fmilies Of Deceases Police Officers

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (IGP) in charge of Zone 10 Headquarters Sokoto, AIG Abubakar Lawal Daura, has presented cheques of N5,610,469:12 to the families of one late Inspector and two Civilian staff attached to the Zonal headquarters under the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun NPM, PhD Family Group Life Assurance Scheme and IGP welfare scheme.

A statement issued by ASP Uthman Yaqub Muhammad Zone 10 PPRO on behalf of the AIG of Police Zone 10 Headquarters Sokoto stated that the beneficiaries who were presented with the cheques of different amounts were Samuel Iliah, N3,432,269, Attahiru Muhammed, N1,678,200.12 and Fatima Mannir N500,000 on behalf of their families.

While presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries on behalf of the IGP, AIG Abubakar Lawal Daura FDC said that the Inspector General of Police is very passionate about the welfare of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force either dead or alive.

He noted that “it is as a result of this giant stride that on behalf of the IGP, I am presenting cheques worth N5,610,469.12 under the ‘IGP’s Group Life Assurance Scheme’ and IGP’s welfare scheme to the families and next of kin of deceased”.

He further assured that the Police would not relent in its welfare scheme for its personnel who have sacrificed their lives fighting for the peace and progress of the country.

The AIG also urged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the money for the maintenance and welfare of the families and advised the guardians to assist in ensuring the good education of the families of the deceased Police Officers.

He added that the ‘IGP’s Group Life Assurance Scheme’ was meant to support the deceased immediate families.

One of the beneficiaries Samuel Iliah “thanked Almighty God for witnessing the day and appreciated the Inspector General of Police and the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 10 headquarters Sokoto for coming to their aid, promising to make good use of the money as it comes in their time of need.