Sokoto AGILE Project Trains 75 Facilitators On Social Norms, GBV Issues

Share

The Sokoto State Government has trained 75 facilitators on social norms, gender-based violence (GBV) issues, and referral modalities.

The trainees were drawn from 11 out of 23 local government areas, including Binji, Tangaza, Illela, Bodinga, Wamakko, Dange, Shagari, Kware, Gwadabawa, Sokoto South, and Sokoto North.

The two-day training held at Soul Care Hotel, AGILE organized Sokoto, aimed to equip participants with the requisite knowledge and skills to effectively educate communities on various forms of GBV, social norms that perpetuate it, and prevention strategies.

In his opening remarks, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Professor Ahmed Lawal Ala, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to achieving success in girl-child education.

Prof. Ala, represented by the Director of Administration in the ministry, Abubakar Umar Salame, commended AGILE for complementing the state government’s efforts.

He highlighted key initiatives, such as school renovations, timely payment of cash allocations to principals, and various other reforms aimed at improving the education sector.

The Deputy Project Coordinator, Dr. Kabir Garba Gobir, delivered the welcome address, urging participants to fully engage in the training.

He emphasized the importance of acquiring and disseminating knowledge on GBV and harmful social norms to their respective communities.

Notable dignitaries, including Sarkin Yakin Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, and the Executive Secretary of the Teachers’ Service Board, Hajiya Aishatu Nasiru Zarummai, delivered goodwill messages.

The Director of Women’s Affairs at the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Hauwa Umar Jabo, also emphasized the significance of the initiative.

The Sokoto State Government, through collaborative projects like AGILE, continues to demonstrate its commitment to addressing social issues through education, advocacy, and community engagement.

Share

Please follow and like us: