Sokoto AGILE Project, Stakeholders Resolve On Monitoring School Census

Share

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project, in collaboration with the Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, on Saturday conducted a planning meeting to prepare for the 2023/2024 Annual School Census (ASC).

The meeting focused on training Master Trainers to ensure accurate and up-to-date educational data collection across the state.

Dr Mansur Isa Buhari, AGILE Project Coordinator, was represented by Muhammad Mainasara, Monitoring and Evaluation Lead.

Mainasara expressed gratitude to Prof. Ahmed Ladan Ala, Honourable Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, for attending and commended participants for their commitment.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Ala emphasized the importance of monitoring and evaluation for the Annual School Census’s success.

He urged participants to remain objective in data collection to guarantee reliable statistics that will inform education policies and planning in Sokoto State.

Key officials, including Abdullahi Marafa, outgoing Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics, Chika Murtala, incoming Director, and Hafiz Ibrahim Dogon Daji, Head of the Education Management Information System (EMIS), delivered presentations.

Notable attendees included Hajia Aishat Nasiru Zarummai, Executive Secretary of the Teachers’ Service Board, and Alhaji Ahmed S/Fada Katukan Dange, Chairman of the Sokoto State Private School Proprietors Association.

Officials from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and its affiliated agencies also attended.

The planning meeting reaffirmed the AGILE Project and Sokoto State Government’s commitment to strengthening the education sector through accurate data collection, improved monitoring, and strategic planning.

Share

Please follow and like us: