Sokoto: AGILE Project Begins Distribution Of Safety Materials To Schools

The State Coordinator of the AGILE Project, Mansur Buhari, has officially launched the distribution of operational health and safety materials to 240 schools across the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State.

Speaking at the event, Mansur urged the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) chairmen to remain proactive and committed to their responsibilities, ensuring they justify the trust placed in them.

All AGILE project activities will be closely monitored to ensure smooth implementation.

Furthermore, the Environmental Safeguard Officer, Chika Torankawa, called on SBMC executives to oversee the proper distribution of the materials provided to the schools.

He stressed that their diligence in monitoring the process is crucial for the successful implementation of the AGILE project across the state.

The AGILE Project, a World Bank-assisted initiative, aims to improve secondary education opportunities for girls in targeted areas, including Sokoto State.

The project focuses on enhancing educational infrastructure, ensuring a safe learning environment, and promoting girls’ education.

