Sokoto AGILE Partners Information Ministry To Boost Girl-Child Education

The Sokoto State Ministry of Information and Orientation has pledged to partner with the Adolescent Girls Innovative and Learning Empowerment Project (AGILE) to promote girl-child education in the state.

The Commissioner of the Ministry, Alhaji Bello Sambo Danchadi, gave this assurance when he received the AGILE coordinator in the state, Dr. Mansur Isah Buhari, and other members of the project on a courtesy visit to the ministry.

To achieve this goal, Danchadi announced that the ministry will dedicate some airtime on its media platforms to support the promotion of the AGILE project in the state.

He emphasized that the commitment aims to raise awareness about the project’s activities and that the ministry is fully prepared to provide AGILE with necessary assistance and collaborate with the project.

The ministry has a team in place to work out modalities and explore opportunities for success, particularly in 2025.

Danchadi commended AGILE’s efforts in sponsoring girl-child campaign programs on radio stations and other media, especially those discussing the importance of separate toilets for girls and boys in schools.

By dedicating media airtime to AGILE, Sokoto State aims to promote the project’s mission and values.

The AGILE project is a five-year initiative that has just begun, with a long way to go in terms of collaboration.

Within six months, the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project has achieved numerous milestones that directly impact the lives of people in Sokoto State, particularly adolescent girls.

The Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Kangiwa, collaborated with the commissioner and assured that the ministry will support AGILE in its campaign strategy.

The support includes dedicated free airtime on the state’s media platforms to publicize its activities, particularly to address misinformation and misconceptions within the community.

In his remarks, State AGILE Coordinator Dr Mansur Isa Buhari explained that the purpose of their visit was to collaborate with the ministry and seek their support for the project’s success.

The coordinator revealed that AGILE is launching its 2025 work plan, featuring a series of activities aimed at promoting girls’ education in the state.

The project will also support training for journalists on reporting girls’ education issues in the state.

The coordinator assured the ministry of his support in conducting its activities and handling its responsibilities. He emphasized the importance of communication and information in education, highlighting the critical role they play in all aspects of life.

The Adolescent Girls Education Innovative Learning Empowerment project began implementation on July 20, 2024, with notification received on July 31, 2024, and actual implementation starting in August.

The AGILE project aims to improve secondary education opportunities for adolescent girls in targeted areas.

